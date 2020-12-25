Yuma Prison Warden Dies From COVID-19 After Dismissing Safety Concerns

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 25 December 2020 21:40 Hits: 10

The politics of stupid that end up killing people, completely unnecessarily. Source: Associated Press YUMA, Ariz. (AP) - The warden of an Arizona state prison that has seen a major COVID-19 outbreak has died after being hospitalized over the weekend, the state Department of Corrections said. Edwin Jensen was a warden at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Yuma, which houses more than 4,400 incarcerated people near the U.S.-Mexico border. ... The prison is currently in the midst of the largest COVID-19 outbreak within the state’s prison system, with more than 600 inmates testing positive for the virus last week, officials said. More than 1,500 employees have also self-reported contracting the virus since the pandemic began in March and most of the employees at the Yuma prison have said they believe most of the staff had been infected. This was posted by a nurse from @YumaRegional. Another medical professional being silenced by this hospital. pic.twitter.com/B5uOLMi7cp — andrea heart ???‍☠️ (@andreaheart19) December 24, 2020

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/yuma-prison-warden-dies-19-after