Crookie Award: Governor Of Death's Waiting Room, Florida Man Ron DeSantis

Category: World Politics Hits: 11

Florida Man Ron DeSantis earns his designation as the dumbest and most evil governor every day for his attitude and handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. From his claim that Florida is 'God's waiting room' for seniors to his mob-like raid on data scientist Rebekah Jones, DeSantis has been unafraid to display a cold-hearted attitude toward the people he governs. For that, he gets the Crookie "Governor of Death" award.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/governor-deaths-waiting-room-florida-man

