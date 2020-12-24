Crookie Award: Governor Of Death's Waiting Room, Florida Man Ron DeSantis

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 23:00 Hits: 11

Florida Man Ron DeSantis earns his designation as the dumbest and most evil governor every day for his attitude and handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. From his claim that Florida is 'God's waiting room' for seniors to his mob-like raid on data scientist Rebekah Jones, DeSantis has been unafraid to display a cold-hearted attitude toward the people he governs. For that, he gets the Crookie "Governor of Death" award.

