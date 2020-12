Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 20:35 Hits: 11

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Andrew Weissmann, a former lead prosecutor in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, about President Trump's pardons of loyalists caught in the probe.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/24/950101975/mueller-investigations-lead-prosecutor-on-trumps-pardons