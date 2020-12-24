Crookie Award: America's Dumbest Almost-Senator Tommy Tuberville

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 19:00 Hits: 1

We thought Ron Johnson was the dumbest man in the Senate, but he has a serious rival in Alabama's Senator-Elect, Tommy Tuberville. Dana Milbank writes: President-unelect Trump has studied every play in the Coups-for-Dummies playbook: court challenges, pressure on Republican officials to overturn the election, even a half-baked plan for martial law from pardoned convict Michael Flynn. But no luck. Now, Trump’s final hope rests with Tommy Tuberville. This is like finding out your death-row appeal will be argued by Sidney Powell. Tuberville — or “Tubs,” from his college football coaching days — is the Republican senator-elect from Alabama, and he’s proposing to object to the election results in the Senate on Jan. 6. Trump exulted: “Great senator.” Problem is, Tubs, if he were a Democrat, is what Trump might call a “low-IQ individual.” In their wisdom, the voters of Alabama chose to replace Democrat Doug Jones, who prosecuted the Birmingham church bombing, with a man who recently announced his discovery that there are “three branches of government,” namely, “the House, the Senate and the executive.” Alabama traded Doug Jones for this Trump toady. And for that, he gets a Crookie!

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/crookie-award-americas-dumbest-almost