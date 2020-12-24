Crookie Lifetime Achievement Award: Sarah Palin

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 12:25 Hits: 10

Fun Fact: Sarah Palin won the very first Crookie Wingnut of the Year Award back in 2008. Who knew that she would sing Sir Mix-A-Lot's "Baby Got Back" dressed as a pastel-skirted bear on The Masked Singer? 2020 knew. The fact that she was revealed as the masked singer the same night that Donald Trump addressed the nation, announcing that the World Health Organization had named Covid-19 as a "global pandemic"? Matt Walsh spoke too soon, too soon. The problem with the coronavirus is that it won’t destroy us quickly enough pic.twitter.com/rVjK6nXHjx — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 12, 2020 John McCain wasn't spinning in his grave already, he'd have to pinwheel it for Sarah Palin. Have another Crookie, Sarah.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/crookie-lifetime-achievement-award-sarah