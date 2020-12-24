The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Crookie Award: Dangerous Misinformer Of The Year, Fox News

Category: World Politics Hits: 10

From ignoring primetime impeachment coverage, to covering for Trump's coronavirus sabotage, to doing their best to endanger the health of as many Americans as humanly possible, to fearmongering over socialism in the middle of a deadly pandemic, the propaganda outlet has proven themselves to be a public health hazard along with a threat to what remains of our democracy time and time again.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/crookie-awards-dangerous-misinformer-year

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version