Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 10:01 Hits: 7

The New York Times issued a big mea culpa, and returned a Peabody award and a citation as a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize after retracting the core of its hit podcast series Caliphate.

(Image credit: Brad Barket/Brad Barket/Invision/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/24/949906978/star-hosts-ties-cloud-n-y-times-effort-to-restore-trust-after-podcast-scandal