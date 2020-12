Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 12:12 Hits: 6

Trump granted more pardons Wednesday to 26 people, including some people who are close to him. On Monday Trump granted full pardons to 15 individuals and commuted part or all of the sentences of five.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/24/949926149/president-trump-pardons-roger-stone-paul-manafort-and-charles-kushner