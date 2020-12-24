AOC Calls Trump's Bluff With One Page Amendment To Increase Relief Payments To $2,000

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 01:00 Hits: 15

Trump's many feuds with allies and rivals alike, in this case Mitch McConnell, may finally result in something positive for American people in desperate need. Forget all the lies and insanity of his latest poutrage video on the COVID relief and Omnibus bill that Congress passed, because the truth is McConnell and Republicans in the Senate refused to engage on COVID relief until they felt heat in Georgia. But the fact that Trump is calling on Republicans to send Americans a $2,000 check in large part to screw with the Senate Majority Leader for not overthrowing the election for him is awesome. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib jumped on it immediately. Let’s do it. @RashidaTlaib and I already co-wrote the COVID amendment for $2,000 checks, so it’s ready to go.Glad to see the President is willing to support our legislation.We can pass $2k checks this week if the Senate GOP agrees to stand down. https://t.co/GprwrUPali pic.twitter.com/nFFs1ExqCK — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 23, 2020

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/aoc-piggybackc-trump-writes-one-page-bill