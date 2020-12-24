House Lunatics Will Challenge The Electoral College Vote In Six States -- At Least

Articles

In case you had any doubts, CNN tells us that this is happening: Alabama GOP Rep. Mo Brooks and fellow House conservatives met privately on Monday with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence as the lawmakers prepared to mount a long-shot bid in January to overturn the Electoral College results that made Joe Biden the official winner of the election.... Pence's involvement in the meeting is significant because he will preside over the joint session of Congress that would count the electoral votes that day. I told you Pence would join Trump in this. He has to. Sure, we all know he's not crazy enough to win the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, even if no member of the Trump family runs, but for now he polls well when President Trump isn't included in the surveys. If Pence fails to back this challenge, his chances instantly drop to zero.

