Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 12:17 Hits: 5

Trump blasted money appropriated for foreign aid, environmental programs and cultural institutions, calling them "wasteful." His criticism may not actually stop the bill from moving forward.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/23/949502996/trump-slams-massive-covid-19-relief-bill-passed-by-congress