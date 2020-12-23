Trump Issues A Slew Of Pardons, Including 4 Blackwater Murderers

Articles

With just 29 days to go in office, Donald Trump has decided it is time to start rewarding loyalists, friends and murderers. How? With Presidential pardons, of course. Here is the list: Disgraced Republican ex-Congressmen: Duncan Hunter and Chris Collins. Duncan Hunter pleaded guilty in 2019 to one charge of misusing campaign funds and was due to begin and 11 month sentence next month. Chris Collins pleaded guilty in 2019 to charges of making false statements to the FBI and to conspiring to commit securities fraud. They were the first two Congressmen to back Donald Trump. Another pardon went to former Congressman Steve Stockman. He had pleaded guilty to counts of wire fraud, mail fraud and money laundering. He also pardoned former campaign aide George Papadopoulos and Alex van der Zwaan, convicted as a part of the Russia investigation. Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI. Van der Zwaan pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement to investigators. Both served short sentences following the Mueller investigation. Notice a pattern? By far the most gruesome and despicable pardons go to 4 Blackwater mercenaries who were convicted of MURDERING over a dozen innocent Iraqi civilians - including 2 children aged 9 and 11. They were given lengthy prison sentences for their crimes, but Trump has decided that even murder is ok.

