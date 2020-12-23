Trump’s Deutsche Bank Crony Abruptly Resigns As Investigations Ramp Up

Articles

Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Of course, there could be a totally innocuous explanation, like Vrablic wants to spend some time with family. But the circumstantial evidence looks pretty bad. From The New York Times: The reasons for Ms. Vrablic’s abrupt resignation were not clear. Deutsche Bank in August opened an internal review into a 2013 real estate transaction between Ms. Vrablic and a company owned in part by Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of Mr. Trump and a client of Ms. Vrablic’s. Dominic Scalzi, a longtime colleague of Ms. Vrablic’s who played a role in that transaction, will also leave the bank. That real estate deal is a potential conflict of interest given Vrablic’s role as a lender. Vrablic’s resignation also comes less than two weeks after reports that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance is ramping up investigations into Trump’s finances. “Since the November election, his prosecutors have interviewed Deutsche Bank officials about the bank’s lending policies and procedures, and bank executives expect that prosecutors will summon employees to testify before a grand jury,” The Times noted.

