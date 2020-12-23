The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Trump Hints At Veto For Relief Package, Claims He Wants $2K Relief Checks

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

After Trump released his strange, lie-ridden hostage video last night, CNN's John Berman asked White House correspondent John Harwood about Trump issuing "a threat of the covid relief bill that he was supposed to sign. What is the president doing here?" White House correspondent John Harwood said he wondered if, having lost, Trump was "choking psychologically on that defeat. He can't handle it. It is a blow to his ego and his reputation of the idea he's a loser to Joe Biden. He basically vacated the Oval Office for most purposes." Harwood shared his theory that Trump, consciously or not, was trying to take other Republicans down with him. "You finally had both chambers of Congress coming together on a $900 billion compromise. The president put out a statement, a videotape completely dishonest, and he read a bunch of provisions and said they were in the covid relief bill. That's false. They're in the omnibus spending bill which was attacked to the covid relief bill. They move together to one piece of legislation. He was suggesting Congress had put these wasteful items in.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/trump-hints-veto-relief-package-claims-he

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version