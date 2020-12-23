Nicolle Wallace Skins Chris Christie Alive Over Claims Of Standing Up To Trump

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020

You gotta love when Chris Christie gets booked on MSNBC to brag about surviving his COVID-19 experience, and how right he was to wear masks way back in March, and call for sports to be cancelled. Oh, golly gee, about catching the COVID, he only let his guard down about wearing a mask for a few days at the White House! How was he to KNOW? No one is allowed INTO the White House until their test comes back negative! Just kidding. I hate it. With one exception. I love it when he does it on Nicolle Wallace's show, because then she says sh*t like, "Well, I think a lot of people would warned you if you're going to let your guard down, doing it at Trump's petri dish was not the smart place to do it." On Nicolle Wallace's show, when he tries to act he was so prescient to warn Trump not to hire Michael Flynn way back in 2016, and puff himself up about how NOT AFRAID OF DONALD TRUMP he is, because "nothing can change who I am!" she cuts him right the hell down to size by reminding him,

