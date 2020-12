Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 22:55 Hits: 0

Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell are among those named in the suit by Eric Coomer, Dominion's product security director, who is in hiding over threats stemming from conspiracy theories about his work.

(Image credit: Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/22/949294173/dominion-voting-systems-employee-sues-trump-campaign-and-allies-for-defamation