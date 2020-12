Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 00:26 Hits: 3

President Trump has announced he will issue more than a dozen pardons and several commutations. Among them are former members of Congress and people connected to the Russia probe.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/22/949417248/trump-plans-to-issue-20-pardons-and-commutations-before-christmas