Trump Was Right! Voter Irregularities Found In Two States

Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Holy smokes! It looks like Diaper Don was correct with his complaints of faulty election results in at least two states. But he probably doesn't really want to draw too much attention to them. In Delaware County, Pennsylvania,, there was a confirmed incident of voter fraud: In the weeks leading up to the presidential election, Elizabeth Bartman and Elizabeth Weihman registered to vote as Republicans in Nether Providence Township, Delaware County officials said Monday. There was one problem: Both women had been dead for several years. The man behind those applications, Bruce Bartman, now faces two felony counts of perjury, as well as one count of unlawful voting for successfully casting an absentee ballot for President Donald Trump in the name of Elizabeth Bartman, his long-dead mother. Bartman was arraigned Friday and released on $100,000 unsecured bail. His lawyer, Samuel Stretton, said the 70-year-old takes full responsibility for the crimes, and will cooperate with investigators “In his political frustration, he chose to do something stupid,” Stretton said. “And for that he is very sorry.”.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/trump-was-right-voting-irregularities