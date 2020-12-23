DERANGED: Donald Trump Threatens To Veto COVID Relief Bill

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Just 24 hours after both chambers of Congress finally came together to pass another COVID relief bill, Donald Trump came out and said he plans to veto it??!! His own Treasury Secretary, Steve Mnuchin, was deeply involved in the negotiations. The Republican party was the side holding up negotiations for over 6 months. Now that it was finally passed, he has decided to block it. Oh, and the Georgia elections are in 14 days - so this will definitely put another roadblock in Mitch McConnell's path to winning those 2 seats. Why? What is rattling around in Donald Trump's brain? He says it is because he wants more money going to Americans - but that cannot be it, because Donald Trump only cares about Donald Trump. Someone has clearly convinced him that there is something in the bill that hurts him? Russia? Who knows?

