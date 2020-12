Articles

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) will appoint California Secretary of State Alex Padilla (D) to fill a U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (D), Newsom's office said Tuesday.Padilla, 47, will be the first Latino to...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/531299-newsom-picks-padilla-for-california-senate-seat