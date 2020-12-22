Growing Anxiety At Pentagon Over Trump: 'We Don't Know What He Might Do'

Articles

CNN's New Day host John Berman introduced Barbara Starr talking about the "growing anxiety" at the Pentagon over Trump's final days in office. "I talked to a dozen officers or so. Some in the Pentagon, some in other areas, and they all are expressing the same concern. The conversation is the same and it goes something like this: We don't know what he might do. This is their commander in chief. and they are concerned," Starr said. "The concern is very clear, that the president might decide to use troops, the military, somehow, in his effort to overturn the election. The immediate question, of course, would be is how is any of this legal? But setting legality aside, why are they so concerned? Well, you know, Mike Flynn, the fired national-security adviser, former three-star army general, has now spoken publicly about using martial law, the prospect of it, and he has now met with the president. She said Flynn's actions were being noticed in military circles.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/growing-anxiety-pentagon-over-trump-we