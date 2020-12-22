The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Growing Anxiety At Pentagon Over Trump: 'We Don't Know What He Might Do'

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

CNN's New Day host John Berman introduced Barbara Starr talking about the "growing anxiety" at the Pentagon over Trump's final days in office. "I talked to a dozen officers or so. Some in the Pentagon, some in other areas, and they all are expressing the same concern. The conversation is the same and it goes something like this: We don't know what he might do. This is their commander in chief. and they are concerned," Starr said. "The concern is very clear, that the president might decide to use troops, the military, somehow, in his effort to overturn the election. The immediate question, of course, would be is how is any of this legal? But setting legality aside, why are they so concerned? Well, you know, Mike Flynn, the fired national-security adviser, former three-star army general, has now spoken publicly about using martial law, the prospect of it, and he has now met with the president. She said Flynn's actions were being noticed in military circles.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/growing-anxiety-pentagon-over-trump-we

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version