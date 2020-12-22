Rudy's Lament: I Can't Even Get On Fox Anymore If I Say The Word 'Fraud'

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Oh dear. Poor Rudy bemoans his inability to get on Fox to talk about how the election was stolen -- stolen, I tell you! "I can't get on ABC, NBC, CBS... can't even get on Fox anymore," he told Sean Spicer on Newsmax. "If I say the word 'fraud,' I'm thrown off the network. I'm sorry, there was fraud. I'm telling the truth, and they're lying." Rudy, Rudy, Rudy. You poor thing. A person could develop a cold!

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/rudys-lament-i-cant-even-get-fox-anymore