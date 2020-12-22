Axios: Lincoln Project Ad About Mike Pence Really Got Inside Trump's Head

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Axios has a story this morning about the chaos inside the White House and Trump's out of control paranoia. One of the things they mentioned is how the Lincoln Project's ad about Mike Pence, and how he will preside over Joe Biden's final validation on Jan. 6th, has got inside his head. Pence’s role on Jan 6 has begun to loom large in Trump’s mind, per people who’ve discussed the matter with him. Trump would view Pence performing his constitutional duty - and validating the election result - as the ultimate betrayal. https://t.co/bmTT9EyPm9 — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) December 22, 2020 Rick Wilson, of course, twists the knife. It’s true, @realDonaldTrump! Mike Pence is going to end your Presidency in a sweeping betrayal.Fire him now so VP Kushner can save you! pic.twitter.com/9wQRt4k5iO — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) December 22, 2020

