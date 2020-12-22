Mad King Trump Turns On His Loyal Subjects... Including McConnell And Pence?!?

Articles

In the waning days of the Trump administration, Donald Trump has been rage tweeting and lashing out at the people that helped him the most. These loyal subjects helped king baby by packing the courts, demonizing minorities, committing illegal acts in Ukraine as well as multiple Hatch violations, etc. But anyone now who refuses to agree with crackpot conspiracy theories from Sidney Powell and convicted felon former Gen. Michael Flynn (who is calling for martial law) so Trump can seize the presidency are traitors to HIM. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell just claimed Trump's top prize of being a turncoat by admitting Joe Biden is our new president. McConnell's 11-point lead over his opponent is meaningless because the great and powerful Trump recorded a robocall for him, so Mitch owes it to Trump to entertain his crackpot and seditious attempts to overthrow Joe Biden's clear 2020 election victory! Axios reports on Trump's unhinged meltdowns. President Trump, in his final days, is turning bitterly on virtually every person around him, griping about anyone who refuses to indulge conspiracy theories or hopeless bids to overturn the election, several top officials tell Axios.

