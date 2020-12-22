As Trump Flails, People Noticing Parler Is Twitter, Only Dumber

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 17:52 Hits: 7

This is not a public relations post for Twitter, which should have banned Donald Trump in 2015 for birtherism. But it's still hilarious to watch the comparative #FAIL of Parler, that stupid Twitter-clone that conservatives allegedly "fled" to because of Twitter "censorship." Turns out the big accounts on Parler have remained on Twitter and are just copying their content over the fence, so to speak, to keep the MAGA types engaged with their "content." Media Matters reports: Conservatives flocked to Parler to “speak freely” after the election. A month later, the platform has stalled as fewer people are actively using it. Media Matters identified 236 Parler accounts associated with prominent right-wing and far-right figures with substantial followings on other social media platforms. We also included those who have been publicly banned from other platforms. We found that in that list some of Parler’s biggest right-wing accounts have earned more followers on Parler than on Facebook or Twitter, and they use Parler as another platform to spread narratives being posted elsewhere. Elsewhere, like Twitter? Yeah.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/trump-flails-people-noticing-parler