Keith Olbermann Names Names In Sedition Plot; Matt Gaetz Takes It Personally

Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Keith Olbermann used his YouTube channel to list the names of people hanging out in the White House, plotting with Trump to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Matt Gaetz was on the list. Matt retweeted Keith and Cavuto'ed the whole thing. We want to debate fraud. They want to prosecute those who call for a debate.And they call us the crazies. https://t.co/nqqgz8so0M — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) December 22, 2020 See, Matt says he is just "debating." But what he and his fellow coup plotters are really doing, at best, is sowing distrust in the sacred institutions of voting, election results, and the peaceful transfer of power. There is no "debate" that Biden won with 80 million voters behind him, Matt. Sorry, Matt. Elections aren’t like drunk driving charges - your rich dad can’t just get them overturned

