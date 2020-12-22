Politics Podcast: What The Stimulus Tells Us About Compromise In D.C.

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Lawmakers reached an agreement over the weekend on a $900 billion relief package aimed at stemming the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic. It’s a rare example of compromise in a highly polarized Washington, D.C., which was spearheaded by a group of moderate senators. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew debates whether this is a one-off attempt to avert crisis or a model for compromise in the Washington that President-Elect Biden is inheriting. They also discuss what makes the runoff elections in Georgia different from elections in other battleground states and what we can learn about the Biden administration and the Democratic Party from his cabinet picks so far.

