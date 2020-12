Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 21:53 Hits: 0

Congress is poised to pass a seven-day continuing resolution Monday to give lawmakers and the White House time to get a massive year-end deal signed into law.The House is tucking a seven-day continuing resolution into its rules governing the chamber...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/531187-congress-to-pass-seven-day-stopgap-to-buy-time-for-covid-funding-deal