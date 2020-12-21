Wisconsin Republicans Demand Their COVID-mas Tree

Articles

Wisconsin Republicans have been having a conniption fit over the Holiday Tree for over a decade. Before Scott Walker was elected, it was inclusively called a Holiday Tree. When Walker was elected, he made a big deal of making sure people knew that he was changing the name to "Christmas Tree." When the current governor, Tony Evers, was elected, it went back to Holiday Tree. This, of course, sent Republicans into a frenzy. This year, their faux outrage hit new levels when Evers announced that since the Capitol Building was closed to the public due to the COVID 19 pandemic, there would be no tree by any name this year. The move makes sense. Why go through the hassle and expense of finding the best tree, chopping it down, moving it to the Capitol Building, getting it inside and erected and decorated if no one was going to be able to see it? It makes sense, that is, unless you're a Republican. State Rep. Paul Tittl and Shae Sortwell bought a cheap artificial tree and erected it on the ground floor of the Capitol. It was promptly removed by statehouse operations workers because they did not have a permit for the display. So Tittl bought another cheap artificial tree, which met the same fate as the first one.

