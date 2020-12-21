The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Federalist Hack Calls Reports Of Trump's Attempted Coup 'Fake News'

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

Never mind the fact Trump' minions have already said the quiet part out loud, The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway wants us to believe Trump didn't really discuss having using the military to overturn the results of the presidential election he lost. Hemingway made an appearance on this Sunday's Media Buzz on Fox, and parroted Trump's denial on Twitter from the day before where he denied asking about invoking martial law: Martial law = Fake News. Just more knowingly bad reporting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2020

