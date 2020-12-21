Prepare For Trump Explosion: Bill Barr Says No Special Counsel For Hunter Biden

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 16:45 Hits: 7

Gotta wonder if Trump is too busy pardoning his own kids to notice that Bill Barr's final press conference as Attorney General is a big ol' FU on the Hunter Biden "case." Barr told reporters that he will not appoint a special prosecutor to look into Hunter Biden-tax returns-Burisma-Benghazi-baby parts pizzagate birther tan suit Christmas card lists and the tarmac. Sorry, got a little carried away there with the Fox News brainwashing words. WILLIAM BARR: If I thought a special counsel at this stage was the right tool, I would name one, but I haven't and I'm not going to. Barr also smacked down efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, noting that while there's fraud in "most elections," he stands by earlier comments that the 2020 election results would not be changed by further investigations. Barr contradicted Trump at four times in this presser:--cyber breach appears to be Russia--no basis for special counsel for voter fraud--no basis for special counsel for Hunter Biden--no basis for seizing election machines — Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) December 21, 2020

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/prepare-trump-explosion-bill-barr-says-no