Trump Wants An Airport Named After Him

I like how another Crooks and Liars team member responded to this story. The Daily Beast (paywall) reports Trump Is Already Wondering What Airport Will Bear His Name -- The president has been asking aides and advisers what the process is for getting an airport named after him—another sign his mind is drifting to a post-presidency. None in the US. There is one in Russia though that is appropriate:Russia’s Bolshoye Savino Airport - IATA code: PEE — lawhawk #maskingforafriend (@lawhawk) December 21, 2020 That’s just asking for an airport to go bankruptI don’t know if that’s even currently possible, but it will be — Desiree (@Desarrayed) December 21, 2020

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/trump-wants-airport-named-after-him