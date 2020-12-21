WATCH LIVE: President-elect Joe Biden Gets COVID-19 Vaccine

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 21 December 2020

Watch with us as Joe Biden seeks to reassure the public of the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine by receiving it in a publicly broadcast event. (Being a Biden even, though, it will likely start a little late! So please bear that in mind...) From CBS News: President-elect Joe Biden is set to receive the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine Monday, an event that will be broadcast live as part of efforts to reassure the American public about its safety. Mr. Biden will join a growing list of public officials who have shared their own experiences getting inoculated against COVID-19, including Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams, who all received the vaccine on live television Friday.

