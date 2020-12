Articles

The Confederate general's statue is expected to be replaced by one of civil rights activist Barbara Johns, who at 16 led a student walkout protesting inferior conditions at an all-Black high school.

(Image credit: Jack Mayer/Office of Governor Northam)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/21/948736896/virginia-removes-its-robert-e-lee-statue-from-u-s-capitol