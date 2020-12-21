Congressional Leaders Reach Agreement On New $900 Billion Pandemic Relief Package

Articles

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced late Sunday that congressional leaders have now reached agreement on an end-of-year pandemic relief package. While the details are still being inked, the agreement will reportedly include $600 per person stimulus checks, extended unemployment benefits of up to $300 per week, and an extension of small business loans aimed at keeping payrolls intact despite pandemic restrictions. While school aid is included, other details remain unclear. Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced earlier that the agreement will not include Republican demands to curtail the Federal Reserve's ability to provide crisis funding to individual states and cities. Congress will approve a one-day deal to avoid an evening government shutdown, and is to vote on the packaged relief and yearly government spending bill on Monday. The total is said to rise to over $2 trillion in funding.

