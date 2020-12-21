Michael Schmidt: Trump Aides Are The Last Line Of Defense Against Him Stealing The Election

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 13:19 Hits: 3

Joe Scarborough talked about the undemocratic actions of Donald Trump since the election. "This is what he's done over the last month or so: called for the arrest of Joe Biden and his family, refused to guarantee a peaceful transfer of power and now this weekend we hear about calling for martial law," Scarborough said. "And in fact, the president asking whether he could call martial law. Talking about the seizing of voting machines. The -- the accusing of the Republican governors and secretaries of state and local officials of being in a conspiracy with Hugo Chavez and Josef Stalin and whoever else. And getting to the point where yes, liberals, this weekend the defenders of the Republic were Ken Cuccinelli and Mark Meadows, think about that for a moment. "But Michael, it is getting actually to the point where you just wonder if we shouldn't just get rid of the 25th Amendment because at any other time, any other sane time, it would be used to temporarily remove a president from office if he were talking about these sort of things." "Look, I think that it is a fact at this point that, if Donald Trump could, he would steal the election and he would stay there, regardless of anything else," Schmidt said.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/michael-schmidt-trump-aides-are-last-line