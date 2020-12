Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 10:00 Hits: 10

Charges set to be announced on Monday follow decades of work by Justice Department leaders aimed at investigating and prosecuting those responsible for 270 deaths.

(Image credit: Martin Cleaver/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/21/947542134/32-years-later-u-s-to-charge-alleged-bomb-maker-in-pan-am-flight-103-attack