Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 10:00 Hits: 12

The president's push to overturn the election is turning GOP voters against Republican state leaders in Georgia, just before close runoff elections that could have lasting national implications.

(Image credit: Evan Vucci/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/21/948172589/trump-drives-a-wedge-among-georgia-republicans-risking-a-larger-gop-split