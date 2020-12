Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 02:07 Hits: 12

In a bipartisan effort, Congress is close to a deal to simplify the federal financial aid form, or FAFSA, a major policy goal of retiring Republican senator Lamar Alexander.

(Image credit: Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/20/948659930/congress-poised-to-simplify-fafsa-and-help-people-in-prison-go-to-college