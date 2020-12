Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 20 December 2020 14:41 Hits: 4

Congressional lawmakers say they've cleared a major obstacle in their path to passing a $900 billion COVID relief package, with votes expected as soon as Sunday.

(Image credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/20/948505026/deal-nears-on-covid-relief-after-senators-clear-major-hurdle