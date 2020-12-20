Utah GOP Rep Downplays Trump's Talk Of A Using Martial Law To Overturn Election

Articles

Published on Sunday, 20 December 2020

Another spineless Republican refuses to condemn the dangerous game Trump and his allies are playing. Earlier this week, convicted felon Michael Flynn made an appearance on Newsmax and pushed for Trump to seize voting machines and impose Martial law for an election do-over. Axios just reported that Rudy Giuliani actually called Ken Cuccinelli and tried to get him to follow through on Flynn's lawless suggestion. And we have The New York Times reporting this Friday that Trump brought Flynn, Sidney Powell and Giuliani into the Oval Office to float a coup plan as well: At the White House on Friday, President Trump held what may have been his most deranged meeting yet. In it, the president raged at his loyalists for betraying him, and discussed taking extralegal measures to overturn the election.

