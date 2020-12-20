The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Axios: Rudy Giuliani Asked Ken Cuccinelli If DHS Could Seize Voting Machines

Biden's inauguration can't come soon enough. In yet another act of sheer desperation after losing one court case after another, Trump's so-called "lawyer" and national embarrassment, Rudy Giuliani, reportedly called the (illegally) Acting Deputy Secretary at the Department of Homeland Security, Ken "Cooch" Cuccinelli (who, as readers here may recall, ignored a ruling by a federal court that he did not meet the qualifications under the Vacancies Reform Act of 1998, but hey, in the age of Trump, laws are for suckers, so he decided to hang around regardless of how the court ruled) and asked him about seizing voting machines: Rudy Giuliani called Ken Cuccinelli, second in command at the Department of Homeland Security, on Thursday night and asked him whether DHS could seize voting machines, a source familiar with the call confirmed to Axios. The state of play: Cuccinelli responded that DHS does not have that authority, the source said. Why it matters: The call, first reported by the New York Times' Maggie Haberman, is another manifestation of President Trump's increasingly extreme efforts to contest an election that was called for President-elect Joe Biden six weeks ago.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/axios-rudy-giuliani-called-ken-cuccinelli

