Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 19 December 2020 12:00 Hits: 1

The two Democratic challengers for the U.S. Senate believe focusing on health care during a pandemic will motivate voters for the Jan. 5 runoff. If both win, their party will control the U.S. Senate.

(Image credit: Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2020/12/19/947792137/in-georgia-runoffs-dems-are-running-hard-on-health-care-republicans-not-so-much