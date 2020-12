Articles

Saturday, 19 December 2020

Deb Haaland would be the first Native American Cabinet secretary if confirmed as head of the Interior Department. Tribal members say the pick has symbolic importance and policy implications.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/19/948316313/for-native-americans-rep-haalands-nomination-signals-a-relationship-shift