Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 19 December 2020 18:00 Hits: 10

The scathing report alleged that the FAA retaliated against whistleblowers, and said Boeing officials improperly influenced the outcome of tests of the aircraft's faulty flight control system.

(Image credit: Silvio Avila/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/19/948332838/senate-report-faults-faa-and-boeing-for-failures-in-review-of-737-max