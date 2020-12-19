Rep. Crow Blasts Trump For ‘Creating Barriers’ To Deal With Russian Cyberattacks

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 19 December 2020

Crow painted a terrifying picture of what the Russians got away with and how Trump is making things worse. Crow didn’t have to say the word “collusion” or “treason” but even if it’s “only” shocking negligence and missteps, there isn’t much difference in the result. CROW: I don't think we can overstate how dangerous this is for our country right now. “Breathtaking” is a word that certainly comes to mind for me. And that's why I referred to this earlier today as our modern-day Pearl Harbor. Both the depth and breadth of the potential breach is incredible. We're still getting our arms around it but it seems to have been going on for much of this year, undetected. And in fact, we probably would not have even detected it had not a private cybersecurity company almost stumbled upon the breach and was able to unravel what was happening. But it looks like our own agencies probably wouldn't have been able to detect what was happening. So we have a major problem on our hands and the administration is not doing right now what needs to be done to lead us through this crisis. Breathtaking is right. The breach is both wide and deep.

