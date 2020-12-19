Ron Johnson Dons His Grinch Costume To Block COVID Relief Bills

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 19 December 2020 15:05 Hits: 2

Ron Johnson is having a helluva week and can't get enough of making an ass out of himself. It started when he held a sham hearing about the elections, using debunked conspiracy theories to lay the groundwork for future voter suppression laws. Then he couldn't decide whether he would keep a campaign pledge to retire at the end of this term or if he was going to run for reelection. Now, just a week before Christmas, RoJo dons his Grinch costume and single-handedly blocked not just one, but two, COVID relief bills that would have sent $1,200 to Americans who made less than $75,000: But Johnson warned that lawmakers were continuing to take a "shotgun approach" to coronavirus relief.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/johnson-dons-his-grinch-costume-block