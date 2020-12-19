The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Chris Hayes Blasts Rupert Murdoch: 'One Of The Most Destructive People On The Planet'

We've been pointing out the fact that Fox is a public health menace for some time now with all of the lies and disinformation they've been peddling, from going along with Trump in downplaying the pandemic, to promoting his dangerous and irresponsible super-spreader rallies, to railing against lockdowns and lying about whether masks work, to giving Mitch McConnell cover for refusing to take up a relief bill, to you name it.

