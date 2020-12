Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 18 December 2020 21:03 Hits: 2

The country’s contrarian approach to the COVID-19 pandemic was meant to prove that trust in authorities could avert lockdowns. Instead, mixed messaging and political squabbles have led to an exploding epidemic.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/12/18/sweden-second-covid-wave-failure-of-government-guidance/