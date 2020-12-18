Lyin' Mike Flynn Urges Trump To Impose Martial Law For Election Do-Over

Articles

Good old Mike Flynn is at it again! His favorite hobby is sedition, and he sure is embracing it with gusto. During an appearance on Newsmax last night, he told Greg Kelly that Trump has “military capabilities” to force election do-overs in some states. You know, the ones that didn't vote for you-know-who? “There is no way in the world we are going to be able to move forward as a nation. He could immediately, on his order, seize every single one of these machines, on his order,” Flynn said, referring to the nutty conspiracy theory about Dominion voting machines. “He could order the, within the swing states, if he wanted to, he could take military capabilities, and he could place those in states and basically rerun an election in each of those states. I mean, it’s not unprecedented. These people are out there talking about martial law like it’s something that we’ve never done. Martial law has been instituted 64 times.” There you go! Why not use it to keep holding elections until the giant Man Baby finally gets the result he wants? According to Wikipedia, the times it was used include:

